Goetze’s launches limited-edition Cow Tales, packaging Redesign

Goetze’s Candy Co. will launch two limited-edition varieties of Cow Tales in time for the Sweets and Snacks Expo: Sour Strawberry Cow Tales and Chocolate Brownie Cow Tales.

The introduction is the first time in Cow Tales brand history that two new flavors have launched together.

Planned to dispatch in May 2019, Sour Strawberry Cow Tales pack the perfect blend of the sour strawberry punch and sweet cream filling. Brownie batter darlings can enjoy the mouth-watering rich taste of Caramel Brownie Cow Tales, booked to send in September 2019.

In addition to new flavors, Goetze’s Candy Co. will launch a packaging redesign for the 100-year-old brand Caramel Creams brand with a bigger peg bag.

“It’s hard to miss the huge Caramel Cream prominently featured on the front of the bag,” said CEO Mitchell Goetze. “The fresh design of the package beautifully conveys the unique combination of caramel and cream that consumers have identified with for over 100 years while giving our iconic brand a modern feel.”

Goetze’s Candy Co. started making sweet treats in Maryland in 1895. The Goetze family continues to lead the business as it nears its 125th anniversary in 2020.

“For over a century, Goetze’s Candy Co. has taken pride in offering treats with familiar ingredients that you can actually pronounce like real cream and wheat flour,” Goetze said. “The result is a simple yet decadent treat that has been loved for generations and will be for generations to come. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with continued product innovations, flavor launches and a modernized look.”