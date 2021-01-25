Good Growth Opportunities in Agricultural Products Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2014-2023
The G8 Agricultural Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 agricultural products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Request for a FREE sample and Get more information on the market contribution of various segments
Key Highlights
– The G8 countries contributed $417.3 billion in 2018 to the global agricultural products industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2014 and 2018. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $467.1 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 2.3% over the 2018-23 period.
– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the agricultural products industry, with market revenues of $198.6 billion in 2018. This was followed by Japan and Russia, with a value of $51.4 and $39.8 billion, respectively.
– The US is expected to lead the agricultural products industry in the G8 nations with a value of $226.7 billion in 2016, followed by Japan and Russia with expected values of $52.9 and $49.7 billion, respectively.
Scope
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 agricultural products market
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 agricultural products market
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key agricultural products market players G8 operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 agricultural products market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
– Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
Inquire More About This Report @https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2612958
Reasons to buy
– What was the size of the G8 agricultural products market by value in 2018?
– What will be the size of the G8 agricultural products market in 2023?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 agricultural products market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– What are the main segments that make up the G8 agricultural products market?
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/