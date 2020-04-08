Good Growth Opportunities in Digital Door Lock Systems Market

This report presents the worldwide Digital Door Lock Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Top Companies in the Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Cisco Systems, Inc., Onity Inc., ADT Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Vivint, Inc., Allegion PLC, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing

Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls, and August Home. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative security solutions for residential as well as commercial customers in the market.

The digital door lock systems market has been segmented as below:

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by Type

Biometrics Face Recognition Iris Recognition Palm Recognition Voice Recognition Signature Recognition Fingerprint Recognition



Keypad Locks Magnetic Stripe Locks Electromechanical Door Locks Electric Strike Locks



Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by End-use

Government

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



