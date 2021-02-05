Good Growth Opportunities in Dyestuff Market in China and India: Insight, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)



The dyestuff production volume in China is expected to reach 1,027.5 kilotons in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 5.04%, during 2020-2024. Whereas, the dyestuff production volume in India is projected to reach 572.2 thousand tonnes in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 9.11%, during 2020-2024. The factors such as, growth of textile industry in India, increasing titanium dioxide production capacity, accelerating paper production, rising plastic consumption and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the market would be challenged by price volatility of raw materials and concerns associated with rising environmental problems. A few notable trends include expansion of paint and coating industry and upsurge in leather production.

The dyestuff industry is an important aspect of the economic development in China and India. Dyes and pigments are used by almost every end-use industries, particularly textile, leather, plastic and paper industries. The continuous increase in the production capacity of titanium dioxide is leveraging the production capability of dyestuff in China. While, the expansion of textile industry is leveraging the market demand for dyestuff in India.

The fastest growing regional market is China owing to the expansion of certain end-markets that use dyes and pigments on a large scale. In addition, plastic-based consumption is also increasing vividly over the years, contributing to rising market demand for dyestuff. Further, Indian dyestuff market is also expanding considerably, owing to the increasing export volume to various major countries. Both the regions have a major role in the expansion of dyestuff industry on a global scale.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dyestuff market in China and India.

The major markets (China and India) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Runtu Group, Lomon Billion Group, Aarti Industries, Atul Limited and Kiri Industries) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Dyestuff Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users (Textile, Leather, Plastic, Paper, etc.)

Industrial Consultants

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

