Green Coatings Market 2019 Analysis By Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd

The Global Green Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 89.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 142.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of the Major Players Covered in Green Coatings Market are Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc

The Global Green Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 89.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 142.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Green Coatings Market .

Segmentation Analysis of the overall Green Coatings Market -:

Global Green Coatings Market, By Type (Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings, Radiation and UV-Cured Coatings)

By Application (Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Packaging Coatings, Wood Coatings, Aerospace Coatings, Others)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Green Coatings Market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, TIKKURILA OYJ, Walter Wurdack Inc., GLOBAL Encasement Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Momentive, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Covestro AG, and The Arkema Group.

