Grid-Scale Battery Market to Experience Exponential Growth by 2027: Trends and Industry Vision

The grid-scale battery enables the storage of energy on a large scale within an electric power grid for later use. The robust investments in renewable energy and technological advancements in the grid-scale battery are contributing to the growth of the grid-scale battery. Moreover, expanded deployments and government subsidies in different countries are further fueling the market demand. The North American market is likely to proliferate during the forecast period owing to the high demand from residential and utility sectors.

The grid-scale battery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of renewable energy and government subsidies for improving energy efficiency. However, hazardous environmental impacts are likely to impede the growth of the grid-scale battery market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the development of newer technologies and enhanced focus on rural electrification would open lucrative opportunities for the players involved in the grid-scale battery market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

What is the Market Scope?

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global grid-scale battery market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as lead acid, lithium-ion, flow battery, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as renewable integration, ancillary services, peak shifting, backup power, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Grid-Scale Battery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Grid-Scale Battery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

