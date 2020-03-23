Grow Light Market Size, Analysis, Share and Outlook To 2026| AeroFarms, Royal Philips, General Electric

“

Complete study of the global Grow Light market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Grow Light industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Grow Light production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Grow Light market include _ AeroFarms Royal Philips General Electric Osram Licht Gavita Holland Lumigrow Heliospectra Iwasaki Electric Illumitex Hortilux Schreder Sunlight Supply

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Grow Light industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Grow Light manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Grow Light industry.

Global Grow Light Market Segment By Type:

High Intensity Discharge (HID) LED Fluorescent Plasma

Global Grow Light Market Segment By Application:

Indoor Farming Vertical Farming Commercial Greenhouse Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Grow Light industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grow Light market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Grow Light industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grow Light market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grow Light market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grow Light market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Grow Light Market Overview

1.1 Grow Light Product Overview

1.2 Grow Light Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID)

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 Fluorescent

1.2.4 Plasma

1.3 Global Grow Light Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Grow Light Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Grow Light Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Grow Light Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Grow Light Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Grow Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Grow Light Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Grow Light Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Grow Light Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Grow Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Grow Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Grow Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Grow Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Grow Light Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Grow Light Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Grow Light Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Grow Light Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Grow Light Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Grow Light Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grow Light Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Grow Light Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Grow Light as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Grow Light Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Grow Light Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Grow Light Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Grow Light Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Grow Light Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Grow Light Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Grow Light Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Grow Light Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Grow Light Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Grow Light Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Grow Light Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Grow Light Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Grow Light Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Grow Light Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Grow Light Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Grow Light Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Grow Light by Application

4.1 Grow Light Segment by Application

4.1.1 Indoor Farming

4.1.2 Vertical Farming

4.1.3 Commercial Greenhouse

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Grow Light Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Grow Light Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Grow Light Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Grow Light Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Grow Light by Application

4.5.2 Europe Grow Light by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Grow Light by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Grow Light by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Grow Light by Application 5 North America Grow Light Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Grow Light Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Grow Light Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grow Light Business

10.1 AeroFarms

10.1.1 AeroFarms Corporation Information

10.1.2 AeroFarms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AeroFarms Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AeroFarms Grow Light Products Offered

10.1.5 AeroFarms Recent Development

10.2 Royal Philips

10.2.1 Royal Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Royal Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Royal Philips Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Royal Philips Recent Development

10.3 General Electric

10.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 General Electric Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 General Electric Grow Light Products Offered

10.3.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.4 Osram Licht

10.4.1 Osram Licht Corporation Information

10.4.2 Osram Licht Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Osram Licht Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Osram Licht Grow Light Products Offered

10.4.5 Osram Licht Recent Development

10.5 Gavita Holland

10.5.1 Gavita Holland Corporation Information

10.5.2 Gavita Holland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Gavita Holland Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Gavita Holland Grow Light Products Offered

10.5.5 Gavita Holland Recent Development

10.6 Lumigrow

10.6.1 Lumigrow Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lumigrow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lumigrow Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lumigrow Grow Light Products Offered

10.6.5 Lumigrow Recent Development

10.7 Heliospectra

10.7.1 Heliospectra Corporation Information

10.7.2 Heliospectra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Heliospectra Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Heliospectra Grow Light Products Offered

10.7.5 Heliospectra Recent Development

10.8 Iwasaki Electric

10.8.1 Iwasaki Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Iwasaki Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Iwasaki Electric Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Iwasaki Electric Grow Light Products Offered

10.8.5 Iwasaki Electric Recent Development

10.9 Illumitex

10.9.1 Illumitex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Illumitex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Illumitex Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Illumitex Grow Light Products Offered

10.9.5 Illumitex Recent Development

10.10 Hortilux Schreder

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Grow Light Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hortilux Schreder Grow Light Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hortilux Schreder Recent Development

10.11 Sunlight Supply

10.11.1 Sunlight Supply Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sunlight Supply Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sunlight Supply Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sunlight Supply Grow Light Products Offered

10.11.5 Sunlight Supply Recent Development 11 Grow Light Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Grow Light Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Grow Light Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

