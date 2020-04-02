Growing Demand for Antibody Fragments Market 8.5% of CAGR Through 2026 | Top Players: Pfizer Inc. (US), Albynx, a Sanofi Company (Belgium), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Genentech, a member of Roche Group etc.

The Global Antibody Fragments Market was valued at US$ 15,450.0 Mn 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 29,673.3 Mn 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Private Cloud Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong.

The growth of the Antibody Fragments Market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of target diseases, the advantages of antibody fragments over full-length antibodies, and the increasing investment in R&D. However, the market growth is expected to be hindered by the strict regulatory guidelines for the approval of antibody fragments, and the obstacles in the purification of antibody fragments.

Pfizer Inc. (US), Albynx, a Sanofi Company (Belgium), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Genentech, a member of Roche Group (United States). While many other companies such as AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly have antibody fragment products in their pipeline and are expected to enter this market in the future., etc…

Global Antibody Fragments Market Analysis:

The global antibody fragments market report covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market. An in-depth analysis of the regional and country level market at the various segment and sub-segment levels has been provided.

Based on type, the antibody fragments market has been segmented into F(ab) fragments, F(ab’)2 fragments, Single-chain Variable Fragments (scFvs) and Single Domain Antibody Fragments (sdAbs) and others. The F(ab) and F(ab’)2 are the first generation of antibody fragments.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into cancer, immunodeficiencies and others. Cancer application segment accounts of the largest share in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period..

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the antibody fragments market throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for more than 35% share of the global antibody fragments market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The major factors for the dominance of this region in the antibody fragments market include the high prevalence of target diseases in this region, the favourable reimbursement scenario, and high quality of the healthcare infrastructure



Following Regions are covered in this Market Study:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, Middle East Africa, and Rest of MEA

Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Type

