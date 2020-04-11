Guarana Market Key Factors Analysis 2019-2025

In 2029, the Guarana market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Guarana market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Guarana market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Guarana market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Guarana market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Guarana market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Guarana market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

growing demand for natural ingredient based cosmetic products, and high growth rate in the energy drinks market are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global Guarana market. Also, the increase in disposable income and consumer preferences for healthful, nutrition-rich and convenient drinks are expected to fuel the demand for Guarana. In Brazil, expansion of the organised retail has led to the widespread supply of Guarana, through an extensive distribution network. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of Guarana market in the near future.

The growth of the Guarana market is also expected to increase significantly due to rising demand for natural and herbal cosmetic products such as Guarana in sensitizers, conditioners, shampoo etc. among global consumers. Various government agencies and institutions are promoting dietary supplements in order to control and prevent diseases such as obesity, blood pressure and high cholesterol is expected to drive demand for Guarana.

One of the major restraints is that price of Guarana is high, as most of the Guarana is produced in Brazil due to which producers have full control over its prices. Hence, high prices of Guarana is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the Guarana market over the forecast period.

Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016

Guarana being the best alternative to caffeine is expected to create massive demand over the forecast period due to its health benefits over caffeine and is expected to escalate the demand for the energy drinks application in the Guarana market. Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to account for 60.9% value share in 2026. The confectionery products application segment is estimated to account for 12.8% value share by the end of 2016 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market due to growing awareness about health benefits of Guarana

Based on region, North America is expected to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market owing to increase in per capita consumption coupled with growing awareness relating to the benefits of Guarana. Growing health and wellness trends coupled with the increase in consumption of energy drinks is expected to support revenue growth of the North America regional market over the forecast period. The Latin America Guarana market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing production of Guarana in Brazil.

Key players contributing to the global Guarana market revenue share

Key players operating in the global Guarana market include Herboflora, Iris Trade Inc., Duas Rodas Industrial, The Green Labs LLC, Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd, AR De Sousa Ribeiro, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Vitaspice, Ambev, and Prover Brasil.

The Guarana market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Guarana market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Guarana market? Which market players currently dominate the global Guarana market? What is the consumption trend of the Guarana in region?

The Guarana market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Guarana in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Guarana market.

Scrutinized data of the Guarana on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Guarana market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Guarana market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Guarana Market Report

The global Guarana market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Guarana market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Guarana market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.