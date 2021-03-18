Gummy Vitamins Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Gummy Vitamins market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Gummy Vitamins market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Gummy Vitamins market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Gummy Vitamins market.

Gains Underpinned by Widespread Prevalence of Vitamin Deficiency

Vitamin or micronutrient deficiency is one of the most prevalent health concern among the global population. According to a recent report by WHO, over 2 billion people around the world suffer from micronutrient deficiency. This widespread prevalence of vitamin deficiency can be attributed to various factors that range from chemical and mechanical alterations in natural food, to lax nutritional and labelling requirements. The changing dietary patterns of consumers worldwide has put them at a greater risk of micronutrient and vitamin deficiency. Severe health concerns have been associated with vitamin deficiency, including beriberi, rickets, scurvy, and anemia, apart from impacts on pediatric physical and mental development, and neurological problems. These concerns have been advocating the consumption of vitamin supplements among consumers, in line with surging health & wellness trend. Future prospects for gummy vitamins market are envisaged to be promising, as these health supplements gain ubiquitous acceptance among adults and children alike, with manufacturers’ efforts toward development of flavored gummy vitamins while retaining their efficacy.

Innovative Ingredients and Flavored Variants – Key Sales Determinants

The gummy vitamins market continues to witness product diversification, with consumer demand for new flavors and ingredients in these supplements. In order to expand their footprint in the gummy vitamins market, companies are introducing a variety of products with added nutritional value. Apart from the basic chewable multivitamins, companies are offering gummies with ingredients such as probiotics, omegas, and other immunity-boosters. Other unique offerings include organic gummies, vegan gummy vitamins, and wheat and gluten-free vitamin supplements. Additionally, leading gummy vitamins manufacturers on novel flavor offerings that range from grape to cherry and orange, to meet the varying consumer needs for taste. Added health benefits coupled with the different flavors continues to remain a key growth strategy of gummy vitamins market players.

Rising Adoption of Gummy Vitamins in Beauty and Skincare Products

There has been a marked rise in spending on personal care-specific gummy vitamins, particularly among the female demographic. In a bid to tap potential opportunities in this space, manufacturers are taking efforts in development of gummy vitamins that include Vitamin A, C, and E – known to promote skin health, while complementing hair growth. The benefits associated with these vitamins, coupled with the added nutritional value of probiotics and other nutrients, are being leveraged by beauty supplements manufacturers to market gummy vitamins.. For instance, iRestore Hair Growth system launched its very own line of iRestore Hair Gummy Vitamins which claims to fight hair loss, dry hair and improve the overall growth and quality of hair. On similar lines, several other companies have launched gummy vitamins for a better complexion, nails, and even natural tanning. The adoption of beauty vitamin supplements is anticipated to rise as companies employ rigorous marketing strategies to promote their products.

Inconsistency in Gummy Vitamins Formulation Remains a Daunting Challenge for Manufacturers

Manufacturers often use sugar and other artificial flavorings to cover up the natural taste of vitamins. Moreover, the use of preservatives to increase the shelf life of products is a common practice. However, researches have linked sugar and other artificial substances used in the manufacturing of gummy vitamins with multiple health problems which have raised questions on the effectiveness and benefits of vitamins. Moreover, recent research alluded most gummy vitamins to contain either exceeding or limited quantities of vitamins. In addition to these potential inconsistencies, excessive consumption of gummy vitamins is linked to a plethora of health problems some of which include frequent urination, increased calorie intake, and side effects due to consumption of enormous quantities of vitamins. Due to these factors, numerous organizations are questioning the effectiveness of gummy vitamins. Manufacturers face a colossal challenge of improving the nutritional value offered by the vitamins while keeping the flavors intact.

As the name suggests, gummy vitamins are dietary supplements that provide nutrition. Available in a variety of flavors, gummy vitamins provide an alternative for vitamin pill and tablets. The vitamins are used for children as well as by adults with an aversion for pills.

A robust and exhaustive research methodology was employed while compiling the gummy vitamins market report which has been thoroughly explained in the report. The elaborate research was conducted in two phases namely primary and secondary. While the primary research phase involved interviewing industry savants and thorough company case studies, secondary research was conducted by comprehensively studying trade journals, company press releases, and other industry publications.

