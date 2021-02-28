H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market Current Status, Developments, Worldwide Forecasts to 2027 – Novartis, Baxter International, CSL Limited, AstraZeneca, Zydus Cadila, MedImmune, GlaxoSmithKline, sanofi-aventis, GREEN CROSS, Serum Institute of India

The “H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Swine flu is contamination of the respiratory system due to influenza viruses. The viruses also contaminate the respiratory system of pigs affecting the reduction in appetite, barking cough, nasal discharges, and listless behavior. The influenza viruses can also be communicated to humans. Swine flu viruses can produce genetic changes or mutations so that they are undoubtedly transmissible among humans. Vaccination is an essential method to prevent this disease.

H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing awareness about influenza A (swine flu, H1N1). Moreover, increase in health responsiveness in developing nations is also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

The List of Companies-

1. Novartis AG,2. Baxter International Inc.,3. CSL Limited,4. AstraZeneca plc.,5. Zydus Cadila,6. MedImmune,7. GlaxoSmithKline plc.,8. sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC,9. GREEN CROSS CORP.,10. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

The global H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination market is segmented on the basis of delivery device, route of administration, and end user. Based on delivery device, the market is segmented as syringes, jet injectors, and other devices. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented as intradermal vaccination, intramuscular vaccination, and subcutaneous vaccination. On the basis of end user, the global H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinic & vaccination centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market Overview

5.2 Global H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market

