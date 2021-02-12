Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends

Hall-Effect sensors refer to the transducers which vary their output voltage in response to the magnetic field. These sensors are used for positioning, proximity switching, current sensing and speed detection applications. AC current, DC current and also pulsed current waveforms is measured using these sensors. Transducer is designed for sensing the primary current passing through it and give an output signal which is proportionate to the measured primary current.

Advancements in hall-effect sensor technology, rise in demand for intelligent hall-effect sensors, and increasing use of programmable and fully integrated current sensors are the major factors that are propelling the market growth. However, high manufacturing cost and demand for hall-effect sensors at low cost are hampering the growth of this market.

Leading Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market Players:

Allegro MicroSystems LLC

Asahi Kasei Microdevice Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc.

Melexis

Kohshin Electric Corporation

LEM Holding SA

Pulse Electronics Power BU

TDK Corporation

