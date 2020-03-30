Hand Sanitizer Market Share Worldwide Business Development, Measurement, Statistics, Alternatives & Forecasts as much as 2027

The New Report “Hand Sanitizer Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Hand sanitizers, also known by names such as hand rub and hand antiseptics, are used to neutralize germs and microbes on the surface of the skin. They are frequently used in occupational and healthcare settings when the risk of transmitting infectious pathogens is much higher. The efficacy of hand sanitizers is dependent on various factors such as the quantity of hand sanitizer used, frequency of use, duration of exposure. However, hand sanitizers do not serve as replacements for thorough hand washing. They are rather thought to bring users some of the benefits of handwashing when it is not practical to wash hands.

The introduction of hand sanitizers with new fragrances and better efficiency to fight germs at an affordable cost has led to the widespread use of hand sanitizers. The increasing awareness about hand hygiene, increase in living standard, and rising concern about one’s wellness has generated significant demand for hand sanitizers. The use of hand sanitizers has become ubiquitous in a number of public settings, including gyms, restaurants, hospitals, factories, offices, malls, movie theaters, etc. The prevalent use of hand sanitizers is likely to generate significant opportunities for the hand sanitizer industry. Hand sanitizers are easy to use and can be carried anywhere, making popular among school-going children. The healthcare sector is a significantly large consumer of hand sanitizers and generates significant revenue for the hand sanitizer industries. The frequent outbreaks of cases of flu and other contagious diseases are one of the factors behind the growing demand for hand sanitizer products.

1. Chattem, Inc, 2. Godrej Industries Ltd, 3. GOJO Industries, Inc., 4. Henkel corporation, 5. Procter and Gamble, 6. Reckitt Benckiser Group, 7. S. C. Johnson and Son, Inc., 8. The Dial Corporation, 9. The Himalaya group, 10. Unilever

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented on the basis of type, product form, application, and distribution channel. The report provides key statistics on the market status and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented on the basis of type, product form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into, alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. On the basis of product form, the market is bifurcated into, foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Based on application, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into, hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarekt/hypermarket, convenience stores, online, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hand Sanitizer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hand Sanitizer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

