Handheld Computers Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by Adlink Technology, AML, Handheld Group, Hewlett-Packard

A handheld computer can conveniently be stored in a sufficient space and used while one holding it, as they are small and lightweight. They are usually used for personal information manager types of applications, which includes keeping names and phone numbers, maintaining schedules, taking notes, doing simple calculations, and exchanging e-mail and getting information from the Web. It help combine the benefits of consumer personal digital assistant, and high-end industrial mobile computers into a single package.

Within the Handheld Computers market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Handheld Computers market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

Adlink Technology Inc.

AML

Handheld Group

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Honeywell International Inc.

Juniper Systems

Prodigy Electronics

Schmidt and Co., (Hong Kong) Limited

Trimble Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

The technological shift and development of high-specification display devices is propelling the growth of the global handheld computers market. Nevertheless, high initial cost of handheld devices might hinder the growth of the global handheld computers market. Furthermore, organic light-emitting diode displays used in handheld computers are anticipated to create opportunities for the handheld computers market during the forecast period.

The global handheld computers market is segmented on the type and application. On the basis of type, the handheld computers market is segmented into mobile computer, reader / scanner, personal digital assistant, and other. On the basis of application, the handheld computers market is segmented industrial, manufacturing, government, retail, and other.

