Hazardous Location Thermostats Market 2016: Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Thermostat is a device which can senseand maintain a system at a constant temperature by switching the gadgets/devices on or off when required. It is a component of a control system. It assists as a control unit to cool or heat the system or a component of air conditioners or heaters.

Thermostats that are particularly designed for hazardous location temperature control are known as hazardous location thermostats. It controls the cooling, heating, or ventilation systems with an adjustable knob for easy and convenient adjustments.

The Global Hazardous Location Thermostats Market was found to valueat USD XX.XX million in 2016 and it is estimated that it’ll reach USD XX million by 2022, at a CAGR of XX%% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022.

Market Dynamics

The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Rapid technological advancement

Increase in applications in the industrial sector

Growing safety measures

However, cost of installationmay act as a roadblock to the growth of the Hazardous Location Thermostats market.

Segmentation

The Hazardous Location Thermostats market can be segmented based on the type, the application, zone, classand the geography.

Segmentation based on type:

Line-voltage thermostats

Low-voltage thermostats

Segmentation by Zone:

Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Segmentation by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Segmentation based on the application of Hazardous Location Thermostats is done into the following:

Oil refineries

Grain elevators

Munitions plants

Hospital operating rooms

Coal mines

Other

The market can also be segmented based on Geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Geographic Analysis

The economic crisis of 2008 hit hard the Eurozone. It impacted the investments and afterwards the market for thermostats. However, major economies are in progress to returning to pre-crisis levels, the economic activity is yet to get back. The thermostats market will observe moderate growth over the prediction period.

APAC market with some of the major economies like India, Japan, and China, has a huge potential for the playersin thermostats market. The growing manufacturing sector and the growth in energy demand will lead to new investments and development in energy, manufacturing, and mining industries. This will lead to a healthy demand for thermostats in the APAC region.

After the recession of 2008,improvements in economic conditions and increase in investments in shale gas exploration accompanied by growing manufacturing sector will spur the market for thermostats in North America.

MENA being the world’s chief hub for oil and gas sector, has anenormous potential for thermostats market. While, regional conflicts may weaken the growth, the existence of the some of the world’s biggest firms in the sector will spur the investment towards this market.

Brazil and Mexico are the chief markets in Latin America, with the majority of the revenues being made by these countries. Growing oil & gas sector, in addition to shale gas opportunities will bring about increase in demand for thermostats in the region.

Key Players

The Global Hazardous Location Thermostats market entails of different international, regional, and local vendors. Thecompetition is projected to grow higher with increasing innovations and M&A events in the future. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for diverse end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it difficult to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Leading vendors in the market are – Pentair Ltd., R. Stahl, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, Emerson Industrial Automation. Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, Indeeco, ABB Ltd

