HCM Software 2020 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

HCM Software Market 2020

Description:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry HCM Software. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

This report focuses on the global HCM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HCM Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study:-

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Workday

Ultimate Software Group

ADP

Cornerstone OnDemand

Benefitfocus

BambooHR

PeopleFluent

Zoho Corporation

WebHR

CakeHR

Epicor Software Corporation

Infor

Kronosorporated

The Sage Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise HCM Software

Cloud-based HCM Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business (SSB)

Small and Midsize Business (SMB)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HCM Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Segmental Analysis: –

The industry HCM SOFTWARE is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry HCM SOFTWARE. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Table of Content: –

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by HCM Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global HCM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On Premise HCM Software

1.4.3 Cloud-based HCM Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HCM Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small Business (SSB)

1.5.3 Small and Midsize Business (SMB)

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.1.1 Oracle Company Details

13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Oracle HCM Software Introduction

13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.2 SAP

13.2.1 SAP Company Details

13.2.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 SAP HCM Software Introduction

13.2.4 SAP Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SAP Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM HCM Software Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Workday

13.4.1 Workday Company Details

13.4.2 Workday Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Workday HCM Software Introduction

13.4.4 Workday Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Workday Recent Development

13.5 Ultimate Software Group

13.5.1 Ultimate Software Group Company Details

13.5.2 Ultimate Software Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Ultimate Software Group HCM Software Introduction

13.5.4 Ultimate Software Group Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ultimate Software Group Recent Development

13.6 ADP

13.6.1 ADP Company Details

13.6.2 ADP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ADP HCM Software Introduction

13.6.4 ADP Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ADP Recent Development

13.7 Cornerstone OnDemand

13.7.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Company Details

13.7.2 Cornerstone OnDemand Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cornerstone OnDemand HCM Software Introduction

13.7.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Development

13.8 Benefitfocus

13.8.1 Benefitfocus Company Details

13.8.2 Benefitfocus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Benefitfocus HCM Software Introduction

13.8.4 Benefitfocus Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Benefitfocus Recent Development

13.9 BambooHR

13.9.1 BambooHR Company Details

13.9.2 BambooHR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 BambooHR HCM Software Introduction

13.9.4 BambooHR Revenue in HCM Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 BambooHR Recent Development

13.10 PeopleFluent

13.12 Zoho Corporation

13.13 WebHR

13.14 CakeHR

13.15 Epicor Software Corporation

Continued…..

