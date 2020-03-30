HDMI Cable Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Overview and Key Players Sony Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Kramer Electronics Ltd., Nordost

The global HDMI Cable market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2018-2025 and account to US$ 3,613.9 Mn by the year 2025.

HDMI Cables available in the market today are characterized with the feature of simplification of cabling and connections of High Definition components such as TV screens, large display screens, and monitor screens etc. HDMI was initially released in the year 2002, but off late this product has found prominence amongst the users.

There are several HDMI cable types plus a special cable certification designation to choose from; each designed to meet a particular performance standard. The HDMI specification does not limit cables to any particular length, but instead sets performance criteria based on maintaining adequate signal strength. Therefore, cable length is not determined by the HDMI specification, but by the design and manufacturing quality of the cable. The Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable ensures ultra-high-bandwidth dependent features are delivered including uncompressed 8K video with HDR. It supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth and features exceptionally low EMI which reduces interference with nearby wireless devices. The cable also supports the HDMI Ethernet channel. It is backwards compatible and can be used with the existing installed base of HDMI devices.

On the basis of application, Players & TVs is the leading the application segment of HDMI cable market. The rising disposable income, and increasing commercial as well as residential construction, has resulted in the installation of projectors & TVs in the buildings. Also, the usage of HDMI cable in DVD players and television are for receiving inputs and providing an output through HDTV, or to any other AV devices through a single standard cable. The cables are connected with the input and output multi-pin port present on the back side of the DVD player and televisions. The HDMI inputs are present typically on projectors, HDTV’s, and audio-video receivers which will accept the HD signal coming from the cable box, Blu-ray players, or from many other media.

The List of Companies

1. Belkin International, Inc.

2. CE-Link

3. Sony Corporation

4. Hitachi, Ltd.

5. Kramer Electronics Ltd.

6. Nordost

7. Panasonic Corporation

8. Koninklijke Philips N.V

9. Shenzhen DNS Industries Co. Ltd.

10. Tripp Lite

The overall HDMI cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the HDMI cable market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global HDMI cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, the primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the HDMI cable industry.

