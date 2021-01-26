“Health and Beauty Retailing in Canada, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Canada retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Canada health and beauty industry.

The health & beauty sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022 to reach C$50.5 billion by the end of 2022. Growth in the sector is mainly driven by increasing health awareness among consumers and a rising aging population.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope

– Canada retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2017-2022

– Health & beauty sector’s growth is forecast to slowdown between 2017 and 2022

– Cosmetics & toiletries to register improved growth between 2017 and 2022

– Healthcare products is the largest category within the health & beauty sector

– Online channel is set to register the fastest growth through to 2022

– Online sales are forecast to nearly double between 2017 and 2022

– Shoppers Drug Mart commands a lions share in the top 10 list in 2017

– Addition of new stores aided the sales growth of the majority in the Top 10.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on health and beauty sector in Canada retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in health and beauty category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the health and beauty market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the health and beauty market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Canada retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

