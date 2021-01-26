Health and beauty Retailing in Sweden, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Health & beauty Retailing in Sweden, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Sweden retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Sweden health and beauty industry.

Health & beauty, which accounted for 8% of total retail sales in 2017, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Growing health awareness and changing consumer behavior towards healthy products are driving demand for organic and natural cosmetics products.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope

– Sweden retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2017-2022

– Growing health awareness in the country will strengthen sales during 2017-2022

– Working women, and market trends are driving sales

– An aging population and focus on wellbeing strengthens sales of healthcare products

– Drug stores and health & beauty stores account for the highest share during 2017-2022

– Sales are projected to increase, driven by wide variety and discounted products

– Apoteket is the market leader, supported by a growing store count and online sales

– Coop registered the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

