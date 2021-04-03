Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Growth Trends, Scope, Industry Outlook to 2025 By Top Players Verint, Nuance, MedRespond, iDAvatars, CSS, Microsoft, Artificial, eGain, True Image, Welltok

Virtual assistants are the integration of machine learning, artificial intelligence that combine strong decision support systems and leverages big data, natural language processing and voice recognition. These features are part of the reason why virtual assistants have proven to engage consumers.

Increasing lifestyle related disorders and rising health consciousness should also drive the health intelligent virtual assistant market. Intelligent virtual assistants respond to the voice or text queries through mobile devices or health apps, hence increasing patient engagement and improving self-management skills for chronic disease. Hence, increasing global chronic disease burden across the globe in healthcare industry should further augment health intelligent virtual assistant market growth in coming years of forecasting.

The “Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global health intelligent virtual assistant market with detailed market segmentation by technology and end user. The global health intelligent virtual assistant market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

North America is held a significant share of the health intelligent virtual assistant market, due to factors such as, growing popularity of internet of things (IoT) and the need to improve the quality of healthcare delivery and cost reduction. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing increasing lifestyle related disorders and rising health consciousness and the rise in the use of smartphones for health apps.

The report analyzes factors affecting health intelligent virtual assistant market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the health intelligent virtual assistant market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key health intelligent virtual assistant companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Verint, Nuance Communications Inc., MedRespond, iDAvatars, CSS Corp, Microsoft, Artificial Solutions, eGain, True Image Interactive, Inc., and Welltok among others.

