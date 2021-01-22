Healthcare Asset Management Market Size and Growth Rate to 2025: Elpas, Radianse, Versus Technology, Inc.,  Vizbee RFID Solutions

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market is expected to reach USD 37,642 million by 2025, from USD 7,500 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. . Global Healthcare Asset Management Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Click Here For Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-healthcare-asset-management-market

Some of the major players operating in the global healthcare asset management market are Aeroscout Industrial, Ekahau, Inc., Awarepoint Corporation, Elpas, Radianse, Versus Technology, Inc., Vizbee RFID Solutions, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Thingmagic, Sonitor Technologies, IBM Corporation, Ekahau, Inc., Awarepoint Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation as among others.

Market Definition:

The asset management & tracking system are vital components in the effective management and use of medical equipment and supplies. These systems are ideal for critical medical devices and applications. They assist in medical facilities, improves care and better control risk. Custom design services helps to create RFID tags optimized for special needs. The various application of this system are tracking surgical equipment and sponges, ensuring properly sterilization of tools before next use, auto-configuration or dosage on basis of replaceable tools or cartridges, identifying patients, new-born and personnel for audit trails and treatment and inventory of biological probes in cryogenic environments.

Key players such as Sunflower Systems offers various asset management solutions to meet the needs of the healthcare industry by tracking high value medical and scientific equipment and items that range from highly mobile mission critical to items that are used on a daily basis. The Sunflower Enterprise Asset Management Solution is designed to increase physical and financial accountability for assets as an outcome of your everyday processes.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Strong concerns for patient safety

Decreasing cost of hardware and software

Technological advancements

Increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry

Technical and operational issues

Privacy and ethical concerns

Initial investment requirements

To Buy Complete Report Click Here @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-healthcare-asset-management-market

Market Segmentation:

Based on product:

FID In Hospitals

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

Infrared And Ultrasound Tags

RFID In The Pharmaceutical Industry

On the basis of application:

Hospital Asset Management

Pharmaceuticals Asset Management

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are:

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

U.K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2011, Awarepoint Corporation, which is one the leading provider of real-time location system (RTLS) solutions for hospitals had acquired Patient Care Technology Systems (PCTS The combined organization, of Awarepoint’s and ZigBee based technology platform with PCTS’s best-in-class software platform and clinical applications will provide the industry’s leading all-inclusive enterprise-wide RTLS solution. PCTS currently serves 60 hospitals, while Awarepoint is installed at 93 hospitals and manages 150,627 assets, by far the most assets under management by a single company.

In April 2016, Midmark Corporation had acquired Versus Technology, Inc. The company most-deploys real-time locating systems (RTLS) provider in healthcare, using location technology and rules-based automation tools to make health systems safer and more efficient. The combination of Midmark and Versus will create a unique offering of clinical workflow solutions. These solutions encompass clinical workflow services, RTLS technology, medical equipment, diagnostic devices and design assistance, resulting in improved efficiency within health systems

Competitive Analysis:

The global healthcare asset management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare asset management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-healthcare-asset-management-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]