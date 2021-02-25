Healthcare BPO Market Expected to Reach $576.41 billion by 2027 – Cognizant Technology, Gebbs Healthcare, Accenture, Firstsource, Genpact, Infosys, Invensis, IBM, Quintiles

The “Healthcare BPO Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Healthcare BPO Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Healthcare BPO Market is accounted for $211.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $576.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing (CPO) and the rise of nearshore outsourcing destinations are the factors driving the market. However, the hidden costs of outsourcing, fear of losing visibility and control over the business process are hampering the market growth.

The health care organizations are facing new challenges from an unpredictable global economy, where consumer expectations are growing every day. Business process outsourcing (BPO) process enables healthcare providers to select the most suited third-party vendors for specific business processes. This enables certain job functions, which are done outside a company instead of having an in-house department handling the business operations by healthcare providers, payers, and organizations.

Based on the payer services, the product development & business acquisition service segment is having a growing prominence during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing number of people enrolling for health plans, payers find it harder to deal with increases in volume themselves and also the risk related with losses. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand and is expected to continue its stronghold for few more years due to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim records.

Some of the key players in Global Healthcare BPO market include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Accenture, Firstsource Solutions, Genpact, Infosys, Invensis Technologies, IBM, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Omega Healthcare, Tata Consultancy Services, Xerox, R1 RCM, Lonza, WNS (Holdings), and Paraxel.

