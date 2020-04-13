Healthcare Cyber Security Market Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development and Forecast to 2026 | Cisco Systems Inc, FireEye Inc, IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Lockheed Martin

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market is accounted for $6.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $36.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cloud services, and rising cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, shortage of trained professionals is hindering the market growth.

Cybersecurity, also known as information technology security or computer security is a body of technologies, processes, and practices intended to protect networks, computers, programs, and data from unauthorized access and damage or attack.

Amongst Type of Threat, Ransomware segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, as It is highly preferred by hackers as it encrypts valuable data and provides access to unauthorized users. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow due to rising awareness regarding availability of technologically advanced anti-virus software.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Cyber Security Market include Cisco Systems Inc, FireEye Inc, IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MacAfee Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sensato, Symantec Corporation, Medigate, Trend Micro Incorporated, Fortified Health Security and Imperva.

Security Measures Covered:

– Application security

– Network security

– Other Security Measures

Deployments Covered:

– Cloud-based

– On-premises

Type of Threats Covered:

– Distributed Denial-of-Service [DDos]

– Malware & Spyware

– Phishing and Spear-phishing

– Ransomware

– Other Type of Threats

