Healthcare Facilities Management Market Research Trends Analysis by 2025

In 2029, the Healthcare Facilities Management market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Healthcare Facilities Management market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Healthcare Facilities Management market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Healthcare Facilities Management market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Healthcare Facilities Management market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Healthcare Facilities Management market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Healthcare Facilities Management market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

companies profiled in the global healthcare facility management market include ABM Industries Inc., Aramark Corporation, Compass Group plc, Ecolab, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A. (MFM), Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group plc, OCS Group, Secro Group plc, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources, and UEM Edgenta Berhad.

The global healthcare facility management market is segmented as below:

Global Healthcare Facility Management Market, by ServiceType

Hard Services

Soft Services

Global Healthcare Facility Management Market, by Hard Services

Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance

Fire Protection Systems

Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance

Others (Fabric Maintenance, etc.)

Global Healthcare Facility Management Market, by Soft Services

Cleaning & Pest Control

Laundry

Catering

Security

Waste Management

Others (Administrative Services, etc.)

Global Healthcare Facility Management Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia Singapore Taiwan Indonesia Vietnam Philippines Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



