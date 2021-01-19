Healthcare Fraud Detection Market : Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth 2020-2027

Healthcare fraud is difficult to detect and is generally go unnoticed; therefore, detection of such fraudulent claims is necessary, as they increase the burden on society. The use of fraud detection solution enables healthcare firms in accounting, and auditing by predictive data methodologies. Careful account auditing can reveal suspicious providers and policyholders and detect potential fraudulent cases before it occurs.

Large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare, rising number of patients opting health insurance, prepayment review model, increasing pressure of fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics, emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare industry, artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare fraud detection is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of healthcare fraud detection market during the forecast period

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Verscend Technologies, Inc

2. Fair Isaac Corporation

3. SAS Institute Inc

4. SCIOInspire, Corp

5. Wipro Limited

6. IBM

7. Conduent, Inc

8. HCL Technologies Limited

9. CGI Group Inc

10. McKesson Corporation

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Healthcare Fraud Detection

Compare major Healthcare Fraud Detection providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Healthcare Fraud Detection providers

Profiles of major Healthcare Fraud Detection providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Healthcare Fraud Detection -intensive vertical sectors

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Healthcare Fraud Detection Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Healthcare Fraud Detection market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Healthcare Fraud Detection demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Healthcare Fraud Detection demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Healthcare Fraud Detection market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Healthcare Fraud Detection market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Healthcare Fraud Detection market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

