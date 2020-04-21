Healthcare IT Consulting Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Healthcare IT Consulting and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Healthcare IT Consulting market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Healthcare IT Consulting market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global healthcare IT consulting market was valued at USD 15.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 77.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

IBM Corporation

General Electric (GE) Company Waters Corporation

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Cerner Corporation

Perkinelmer

Mckesson Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Epic Systems Corporation

Cognizant

Infor

Oracle

Accenture