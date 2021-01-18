Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market Forecast To 2024 by Global Key Players, Trends, Technology, Growth Analysis, and Revenue Forecast

Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market Overview

Heart rate monitoring devices are used to measure or record the heart rate of an individual person. Additionally, heart rate monitors can be very useful in terms of exercise or workout in order to maintain the heart rate of an individual such as aerobic and fat burning zone. Chest strap heart rate monitoring devices are the most effective heart rate monitors among other monitors, when strapped around an individual’s chest they provide precise accuracy of an individual’s heart rate. Wearable heart rate monitors are very popular these days due to their capability to be used in almost every kind of exercise such as jogging, hiking, cycling, running, swimming, climbing or when rehabilitating from an injury.

Market Size & Forecast

Global heart rate monitoring devices market is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, rising health consciousness among people coupled with rising popularity for diagnostic wearable devices is some of the major trends which are likely to escalate the growth of global heart rate monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global heart rate monitoring devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America is projected to capture the largest market share in the global heart rate monitoring devices market during the forecast period owing to factors such as the presence of plenty of manufacturers and rising awareness towards the latest smart healthcare devices in this region. The rising number of people suffering from cardiac diseases and diabetes is also anticipated to propel the growth of the health monitoring devices market in this region. Further, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period due to the emergence of new electronic and medical device industries and the higher efficiency of their products in this region.

Europe region is the second leading market for heart rate monitoring devices. Factors such as rising rapid advancement in healthcare infrastructure and the medical sector in the European region are expected to drive the growth of heart rate monitoring devices market in this region.

Key Players

LG Electronics

Visiomed Group

Nu-Beca & Maxcellent Co.

HealthSmart Internationals

Medisana AG

Apple

Polar Electro

Fitbit

Garmin

Suunto

and Other Notable key players.

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global heart rate monitoring devices market is primarily driven by factors such as rising awareness among the population towards health care and fitness. Further, increasing heart-related diseases and expanding the number of people who are suffering from diabetes and cardiac diseases are some of the key drivers for the rapid growth of the global heart rate monitoring devices market.

Additionally, increasing penetration of smartphones across the globe is also escalating the growth of heart rate monitoring devices. Moreover, the compatibility of smartphones with heart rate monitoring devices is expected to impel the demand for heart rate monitoring devices in the near future. Adoption of heart rate monitoring devices in physical activities such as sports and exercise such as running, swimming, climbing, hiking and others is also expected to escalate the demand for heart rate monitoring devices.

Further, technological advancement with heart rate monitoring devices to make it more convenient to consumers is also a major factor driving the growth of the heart rate monitoring devices market. Moreover, heart rate monitoring devices receive a large amount of health data and store it.

Lack of consumer awareness towards heart rate monitoring devices coupled with the inability of wrist band heart rate monitoring devices to produce precise heart rate data is also one of the major factors which are likely to hamper the growth of global heart rate monitoring devices in near future.

