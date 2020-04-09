Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market 2020 SWOT Analysis by Major Players: Comau, Ellison Technologies, Fanuc Corpo, Kawasaki

The heavy payload robotic arms is a mechanical arm for the movement of heavy loads with great ease and efficiency across various industries. The increasing investments for automation in industries, as well as anticipated shortage of skilled labor in manufacturing industries, are contributing towards the growth in the demand for heavy payload robotic arm market in the forecast period.

The growing demand for collaborative robots across all industry segments and boosting demand from SMEs in developing countries are the major drivers for the growth of the heavy payload robotic arm market. The increasing automation in the electronics industry and the rising requirement of high operational efficiency are creating opportunities for the heavy payload robotic arm market in the coming years.

The “Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of heavy payload robotic arm market with detailed market segmentation by payload capacity, industry, and geography. The global heavy payload robotic arm market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading heavy payload robotic arm market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented on the payload capacity, and industry. Based on payload capacity, the market is segmented into 500-700 Kg, 701-1000 Kg, 1001-3000 Kg, 3001 kg and above. On the basis of industry the market is segmented into Mining, Machinery, Automotive, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global heavy payload robotic arm market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Heavy payload robotic arm market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting heavy payload robotic arm market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The reports cover key developments in the heavy payload robotic arm market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from heavy payload robotic arm market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for heavy payload robotic arm in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Heavy payload robotic arm market.

The report also includes the profiles of key heavy payload robotic arm companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

-Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd

-Comau SpA

-Ellison Technologies

-Fanuc Corporation

-Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

-KUKA AG

-Universal Robots A/S

-Vulcan Engineering Co.

-Yaskawa Electric Corporation

