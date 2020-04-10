Hemodialysis Catheter Market Report 2019-2027 By Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis & Key Players NIPRO, Cook,Fresenius, TORAY MEDICAL

Hemodialysis is used to clean blood by removing excess fluid in case of kidney failure. Catheters are used to create permanent vascular access for blood exchange between patient and machine. The right placement of catheters is a crucial step for efficient hemodialysis.

Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, aging population and increasing cases of diabetes are propelling the need of hemodialysis. For instance, as per the National Kidney Foundation, it affects 37 million people in the US. Moreover, increasing incidences of risk factors such as diabetes and high blood pressure. These two are expected to account for 75% of kidney failure. Increasing diabetic population in developing countries is further driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The “Global Hemodialysis Catheter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hemodialysis catheter market with detailed market segmentation by product, tip configuration, material, end user, and geography. The global Hemodialysis Catheter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hemodialysis Catheter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global hemodialysis catheter market is segmented on the basis of product, tip configuration, material and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into cuffed tunneled catheter and non-cuffed tunneled catheter, non-tunneled catheter. Based on tip configuration, the market is segmented into step-tip catheters, split-tip catheters, and symmetric catheters. Based on material, the market is segmented into silicone, and polyurethane. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/ dialysis centers and home dialysis.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Medtronic, BD, AngioDynamics, Amecath, Merit Medical Systems, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, Cook,Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, TORAY MEDICAL CO,.LTD.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Products of Hemodialysis Catheter covered in this report are:

Cuffed Tunneled Catheter and Non-Cuffed Tunneled Catheter

Non-Tunneled Catheter

Most important End User of Hemodialysis Catheter covered in this report are:

Hospitals

Clinics/Dialysis Centers

Home Dialysis

