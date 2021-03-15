Hemodynamic Monitoring Market 2016: Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

Nuclear imaging is an incipient imaging innovation that uses a little amount of radioactive substance connected to compounds utilized by the body’s cells or exacerbates that append to tumor cells. Utilizing hi-tech detection devices, the radioactive substances can be situated in the body to see when and where they concentrate, and this procedure has the capacity of improving disease prevention, clinical research, and medical treatment. The emergence of healthcare devices has fulfilled the growing needs for enhanced diagnostics. These technologically advanced systems have overtaken the conventional systems based on precision and accuracy of images.

End-user/Technology

The top users of this technology are mostly from Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, group practices, individual surgeons, and governing bodies), diagnostic centers & research institutes.

Market Dynamics

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% for the next decade. Major determinants for the development of the market are increasing usage of SPECT, and PET analysis, rising awareness of individuals for radiopharmaceuticals, and easy accessibility of radiopharmaceuticals .Novel applications, for example, Alzheimers and continually growing oncology application segment also drive the market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the nuclear imaging market can be segmented as PET (oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others), PET/CT, SPECT (cardiology, lymphoma, thyroid, neurology, and others), and SPECT/CT. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, etc. North America represents the highest share of the worldwide atomic pharmaceutical analytic market; trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asian nations are believed to demonstrate a developing pattern in this area as a result of increasing diagnostic procedure and ascend in the medical gadget industry.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the global nuclear imaging market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America has the highest share of the PET and SPECT market globally closely followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to rise in aging population, increase in chronic disease prevalence, public and private investments to continuously improve medical infrastructure in the region.

Opportunities

An increment in the frequency of chronic sicknesses, for example, cardiovascular clutters, tumor, and neurological issue, technological headways, and ascend in mindfulness about the early conclusion have fuelled the development of the medical imaging systems market. In addition, an increment in maturing populace, development sought after for imaging system procedures, and growth in consumption of human services is anticipated to additionally fuel the market development. Notwithstanding, costly imaging systems combined with unfavorable government activities have ruined the development of the market in the developing countries. Furthermore, technological progress in instruments and expanding interest for non-invasive diagnostic imaging techniques add to the development of the worldwide nuclear imaging market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are GE Healthcare, SiemensHealthcare, Koninklijke, Philips, Digirad, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, DDD-Diagnostics A/S, Siemens Healthcare, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, SurgicEye GmbH, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd., and CMR Naviscan Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Cardiarc Ltd, Covidien Plc, Digirad Corporation, Gamma Medica Inc, Medx Inc, Naviscan Inc, Positron Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics, Segami Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and Spectrum Dynamics Ltd.

