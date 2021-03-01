Hemophilia Treatment Market Overview 2020 Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2027 | Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Kedrion S.P.A
The hemophilia treatment market was valued at US$ 14,454.81 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 44,089.71 million by 2027.
The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hemophilia treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Hemophilia is a condition where blood does not clot, and this condition is normally inherited. The condition is caused due to defects in a gene of the X chromosome, which is a clotting factor. Generally, the diseases are widely seen in males as the X chromosome is inherited from mother to baby boy.
Factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures and an increasing incidences of sports injuries are expected to upsurge the market growth. In addition, growth in the global healthcare market is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Some of the prominent players operating in hemophilia treatment market are, Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Kedrion S.P.A., CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, and Baxter International Inc.
The report segments the global hemophilia treatment market as follows:
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Product
- Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Factor VIII Market
- Factor IX Market
- Factor XIII Market
- Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market
- Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Desmopressin
- Antifibrinolytic Agents
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Disease
- Hemophilia A
- Hemophilia B
- Hemophilia C
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Treatment Type
- On demand
- Prophylaxis
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Therapy
- Replacement Therapy
- ITI Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Antibody Therapy
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Hemophilia treatment Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
