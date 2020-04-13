Hemophilia Treatment Market Share, Size, Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027

The hemophilia treatment market was valued at US$ 14,454.81 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 44,089.71 million by 2027.

Hemophilia is a condition where blood does not clot, and this condition is normally inherited. The condition is caused due to defects in a gene of the X chromosome, which is a clotting factor. Generally, the diseases are widely seen in males as the X chromosome is inherited from mother to baby boy. The disease is widely treated with replacement therapy and gene therapy. The other treatment which is used is medication. However, there are ways to reduce the risk of the condition, which include regular exercise and others. The condition can be prevented by taking preventive treatment by injection of clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A, or IX for hemophilia B.

Based on end user, the hemophilia treatment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, hemophilia treatment centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals and clinics held the largest share of end user segment in the global market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. The hospital is a complex organization or an institute that provides health to people through complicated but specialized scientific equipment. The team of trained staff in the hospital, educated in the problems of modern medical science. They are all coordinated together for the common goal of restoring and maintain good health. Medical research is constantly pushing the boundaries of health care and redefining what is and isn’t possible. The hospitals offer advanced treatment options as a resource for patients for chronic and hard-to-heal wounds and surgeries to treat them. Most of the surgeries are being performed in hospitals, owing to continuous patient care and monitoring. Also, increasing government funding in the hospitals and rising hospital research drives the market growth.

In Italy, according to the data of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, the number of registered people with bleeding disorders increased from about 7000 in 2000 to around 8500 in 2011 and more than 11,000 in 2015. The trend is due to an upsurge in the number of patients who are recorded, mainly in those with vWD type 1, mild hemophilia, or other factor deficiencies.

