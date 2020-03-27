Hemostats Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Ethicon LLC), BD, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen Ag

The hemostats market was valued at US$ 2,206.00 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,557.41 million by 2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hemostats market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increase in the number of surgical procedures and an increasing incidences of sports injuries are expected to upsurge the market growth. However, lack of reimbursement for hemostats is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The thrombin based hemostats captured the largest share in the global hemostats market. Thrombin based hemostats are considered to be active agents that participate in the coagulation cascade to form fibrin clots and are effective to make an intact coagulation system. Along with superior benefits offered by thrombin based hemostats, an increasing number of product launches and approvals are likely to drive the adoption of thrombin based hemostats, which will in turn fuel the growth of the segment in global hemostats market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) got FDA approval for its thrombin based hemostat which incorporates superior hemostatic properties. Additionally, increasing the number of research and development activities by market players is also expected to drive the segment growth.

The increasing number of surgical procedures have also increased the use of hemostats. Increase in number of surgeries such as orthopedic surgeries for the replacements of knee & hip help to upsurge the market growth. The surgeries are done for the amputations of the limbs due to the injuries and damages caused by various diseases or road accidents. For instance, as per the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year in the United States. Additionally, the number of surgeries is increasing due to the rising musculoskeletal disorders associated with sports, age-related dysfunction, and occupational injuries. For instance, as per the Arthritis Foundation, approximately 54 million adults had been diagnosed with arthritis in 2017. Moreover, nearly 300,000 babies and children have arthritis or a rheumatic condition. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors, the market for hemostats is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in hemostats market are, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Ethicon LLC), BD, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Pfizer, Inc., GELITA MEDICAL, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Z-Medica, LLC, Biom’up, and Teleflex Incorporated. The market players are focused towards launching new products in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December 2017, Starch Medical Inc. expanded its hemostasis portfolio with the launch of SuperClot hemostat.

Collaborations and technology partnerships by the operating players in the market with an aim to bridge the demand-supply gap is anticipated to play a major role in growth of the hemostats industry during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced surgical products to prevent surgical hemorrhage is predicted to accelerate the market growth in near future.

The hemostats market, by end-user, is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others. In 2019, hospitals & clinics segment captured the largest share in the global hemostats market. A significant market share of the segment and growth is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals coupled with increasing number of hospitals. Emerging nations across the globe are witnessing increasing number of hospitals. For instance, according to a study published by China National Health and Family Planning Commission, the number of private hospitals in China registered growth of around 97.0% during 2010-2015. Such staggering number of hospitals represents huge potential for adoption of better surgical equipment, which will drive the growth of hospitals in end users segment.

FAQ

What are hemostats?

Answer: – Hemostats refers to surgical supplies consisting of hemostatic agents and their delivering systems that are present in the form of pads, sponges, patches, powders, liquids or others. These hemostats are made from various blood clotting materials such as collagen, thrombin, cellulose, gelatin and others.

2. What are the driving factors for the hemostats market across the globe?

Answer: – Rise in healthcare insurance providers, technological advancement and growing number of surgery procedures are projected to drive the growth of the global hemostats market during the forecast period. Moreover, growth of healthcare infrastructure among the untapped nations and increased initiatives taken up by governments are expected to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

3. What is the average cost of Hemostats?

Answer: – There are various types of hemostats available in the market priced within a range of US$ 5.0 to US$ 150.0 depending upon various factors such as formulation, material composition, application areas, quantity and others.

