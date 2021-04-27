Hemp Seed Market Outlook By Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V And others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Hemp Seed Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Konoplex, Hemp Oil Canada, Proteus Solutions GbR, Colorado Hemp Works LLC, Canah, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd, South Hemp Tecno, MH medical hemp, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, Green Source MKT, Hush Brands Inc., NAVITAS ORGANICS, GFR Ingredients Ltd among others.

Global hemp seed market is expected to rise from 319.00 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 322.00 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds is the major factor for the growth of the market.

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Hemp Seed market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Drivers and Restraints of the Hemp Seed market

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds is driving the growth of the market

Diverse vital properties as well as its use as analgesic in medicines may propel the market growth

Growing demand of personal care products, cosmetics, protein supplements and various other health products will boost the market in the forecast period

Increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp is a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

High production cost will hamper the market growth

Stringent regulation and policies is restraining the market in the forecast period

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Konoplex, Hemp Oil Canada, Proteus Solutions GbR, Colorado Hemp Works LLC, Canah, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd, South Hemp Tecno, MH medical hemp, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, Green Source MKT, Hush Brands Inc., NAVITAS ORGANICS, GFR Ingredients Ltd among others.

In January 2019, Liht Cannabis Corp., had introduced PureCloud 9 which is a hemp seed oil based skincare products. This launch will help the company to the expansion of full line of CBD health and wellness products

Hemp Seed MARKET Segmentation:

By Source

Conventional

Organic

By Forms

Shelled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Protein

Hemp Seed Oil

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Nutritional Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Personal Care Products

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Others

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Hemp Seed market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Hemp Seed market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Hemp Seed market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hemp Seedare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Hemp Seed Manufacturers

Hemp Seed Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hemp Seed Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

