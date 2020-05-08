Heparin Market Business Opportunities and Future Investments to 2027 by Leading Key Players – GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Baxter, Leo Pharma, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Aspen Holdings, B. Braun Medical, Fresenius, EMD Millipore

The “Heparin Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Heparin Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Heparin is a blood thinner or disaccharide anticoagulant which prevents the formation of blood clots and is produced in the body by mast cells and basophils. It is a naturally occurring anticoagulant released from mast cells. Heparin is also known as Unfractionated heparin (UH) is a heterogeneous preparation of anionic, sulfated glycosaminoglycan polymer. Its mechanism of action includes binding reversibly to antithrombin III (ATIII) and significantly accelerates the rate at which ATIII inactivates coagulation enzymes thrombin (factor IIa) and factor Xa.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The heparin market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, rising cases of conditions such as coronary heart disease, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. Myocardial infarction (MI) is one of the major complications of coronary heart disease. In addition, increasing number of accidents and surgeries is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global heparin market is segmented on the basis of type, by route of administration, by application, end user. Based on type, market is segmented low molecular weight heparin, ultra-low molecular weight heparin and unfractionated heparin. The heparin market is categorized based on route of administration in Intravenous and Subcutaneous. By application the market is segmented into venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, renal impairment, coronary artery disease and others. Based on end user hospitals, blood and stem cell banks, others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global heparin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The heparin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

