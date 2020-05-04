Here’s why Paper Pigments Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Paper Pigments Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Paper pigments, fine, inorganic elements that are added to color, fill, or coat paper. Pigments like titanium dioxide and calcium carbonate are used as fillers & coatings in papermaking. These paper pigments are applied together with a binder, which supports in adhesion of pigment particles to paper fibers. These can be mainly divided into black, white, & colored pigments, and are available in a variety of types. Paper is mainly coated to enhance its printability. Pigmentation of paper coatings is only one of the limited interlocking variables which impact the last print quality. Growing demand for paper in the packaging industry is one key driver contributing to the growth of global paper pigments market. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Paper Pigments market may see a growth rate of 5.7% and would reach the market size of USD19.64 Billion by 2024.

Omya International AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Imerys S.A.(France), Minerals Technologies Inc. (United States), Ashapura Minechem Ltd (India), Kemira Oyj (Finland), The Chemours Company (United States), Thiele Kaolin Company (United States) and KaMin LLC. / CADAM (United States).

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Paper in the Packaging Industry

Constant Demand for Uncoated Paper

Increased Demand in Developing Nations

Market Trend

Increasing Inclination Towards Sustainable, Ecological & Energy Saving Coating Systems

Restraints

Rising Digitalization Affecting the Paper Industry

Opportunities

Rising Requirement for Improved Quality Coated Paper

Challenges

Lack of Efficiency in the Recycling of Paper

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2024 [** unless otherwise stated]

By Type: Calcium Carbonate (GCC and PCC), Kaolin (Hydrous Kaolin and Calcined Kaolin), Others (Talc, Titanium Dioxide, and Gypsum)

Application: Coated Paper (Satin-Coated Paper, Gloss-Coated Paper, Dull-Coated Paper, Matte-Coated Paper, and Cast-Coated Paper), Uncoated Paper (Woven or Smooth Uncoated Paper, Laid Uncoated Paper, and Linen Uncoated Paper)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Paper Pigments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Paper Pigments Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Paper Pigments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Paper Pigments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Paper Pigments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Paper Pigments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Paper Pigments Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Paper Pigments Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Paper Pigments Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

