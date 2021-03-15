Hernia Repair Devices and Procedures Market 2016: Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

Occurrence of Hernia is characterized by a condition when an organ or tissues force out through a weak muscle in the surrounding area and is based on the location of occurrence, some of them are, inguinal (inner groin), umbilical (belly button), hiatal (upper stomach), femoral (outer groin) and incisional hernia. Hernia Repair Devices leverage smart technology to treat Hernia efficiently.

Market dynamics

Unceasing rise in global population and Hernia being one of the major health concerns worldwide as well as its increasing prevalence augment the need and demand for Hernia repair devices globally. Constant upgradation of technology in endoscopes will support Hernia repair devices market. Rational behind this is that, technology brings in high degree of accuracy and reliability, with minimum level of possibility of error. Also rise in embracement of tension free hernia treatment procedures is positively shaping the need and growth of Hernia repair devices globally.

Market segmentation

Global Hernia Repair Device market is segmented based on product and equipment, Repair procedure, and Type of Hernia. Product division is further subdivided into different Biological equipment, Endoscopy instruments, surgical material and others. The market segmentation based on procedures is divided into Tension free repair, Open tension repair, and others. Based on Hernia type it’s further subdivided into Inguinal Hernia, Femoral Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and others.

Geographic Analysis

Globally Hernia Device Repair and consumables market is expected to reach $6.1 Billion USD by 2020. North America has the largest market in terms of both revenue and volume followed by Europe and Asia. Chinese and Indian Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

OPPORTUNITY

Expanding population base, high recurrence rate of Hernia, large patient population and upsurge in disposable income of the population are some of the drivers that shove the usage of Hernia Repair Devices, and help in development of the market.

Key players

Covidien Plc

Ethicon Inc.

Life cell Corporation

Cook Medical

Olympus Corporation

B Braun

Cooper Surgicals

