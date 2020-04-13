Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2016 – 2024

Boron nitride is a chemical compound with a very high chemical and thermal stability. Hexagonal boron nitride is one of the two commercial forms of boron nitride also called as white graphite, since it has physical structure as graphite. Hexagonal boron nitride is an environmental friendly compound with superior lubrication. The molecular structure of hexagonal boron nitride offers great properties such as shock resistance, electrical insulation etc. It has industrial applications such as solid lubricant in turbo engines, as an additive in cosmetics such as eye shadows, foundation and other skin care products. Also, currently developed boron nitride technology for neutron detection by Texas Tech University opens a new application for hexagonal boron nitride semiconductors. It can detect neutron signals to recognize nuclear material and weapons. Also, hexagon boron nitride offers higher efficiency when compared to detectors with helium gas. The global hexagon boron nitride market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The hexagonal boron nitride market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from electronics and metallurgy industries. Also, the growth of hexagonal boron nitride market is fueled by its superior lubrication

The global hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented on the basis of application and end user.

Based on the application the global hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented into:

Refractory applications

Metal processing

Others

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11977

Based on the end user the global hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics, Semiconductors

Ceramic manufacturing

Metallurgy

Cosmetics

Regionally, the global hexagonal boron nitride market is divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe holds maximum share in the hexagonal boron nitride market in terms of consumption. The hexagonal boron nitride market penetration is expected to increase significantly in Asia Pacific since the major electrical and electronics companies has presence.

Some of the key players identified in the global hexagonal boron nitride market are

Bortek Inc.

Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11977

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and geographies.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11977