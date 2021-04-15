Hexamethylene Diamine Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Hexamethylene Diamine and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Hexamethylene Diamine market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Hexamethylene Diamine market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global hexamethylene diamine market was valued at USD 5.35billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.84billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies;

Toray Industries

BASF SE

Merck KGaa

EI Du Pont De Nemours

Evonik

Solvay

Invista

Ashland

Rennovia

Compass Chemical

Ascend Performance Materials

Lanxess

Genomatica

Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co.