High Content Screening (HTS) Market 2016: Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

High Content Screening(HTS) is a process by which small and micro molecules in human cells are identified. HTS plays in important role in drug discovery and cell research. Due to more research in fields like toxicity study and drug discovery, demand may increase for HTS.

End-user/Technology

HCS is mainly applicable in research areas like pharmaceutical R&D and advances made in technology. Apart from that, HTS is used for screening analysis of imaging based multi-parametric single cell level. In various samples, HTS is used to analyze phenotypic changes.

Market Dynamics

Due to increasing of drug discovery process, demand is expected to increase

Government support along with research activities in life sciences is expected to drive the market

Demand due to various biotech and pharma companies in developing countries will contribute to the growth of the market

Focus on cell study in toxicity studies may increase demand for high content screening technology

Development in therapeutic cell purification processes will help in market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global processed food market can be segmented in terms of product type andapplication. On the basis of product type, it can be segmented into

Flow cytometry

Software and service

Cell imaging and analysis system

Consumable

On the basis of application, it can be segmented into

Validation

Primary and secondary screening

Target identification

Toxicity studies

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate due to the growing establishment of biotechnology firms and various research organizations in Asian countries like India and China. Alsodue to government emphasis on major research firms to outsource their services to Asian countries and government initiatives to support research on various screening technologies is also contributing to the market growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players include Essen BioScience, IntelliCyt Corporation, BD Biosciences, EVOTEC BioSystems, GE Healthcare Life Sciences etc.

