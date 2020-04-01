High-performance Film (HPF) Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2028
Global High-performance Film (HPF) Market Viewpoint
In this High-performance Film (HPF) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Covestro AG
Honeywell International Inc
Evonik Industries
Solvay S.A.
DOW Chemical Company
American Durafilm
E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
Sealed Air Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Material
Polyester
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Polyolefin
Polyamide
Polycarbonate
Fluoropolymers
Others
By Type
Barrier Films
Safety & Security Films
Decorative Films
Microporous Films
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace
Construction
Others
