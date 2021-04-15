High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for High-Resolution Melting Analysis and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the High-Resolution Melting Analysis market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the High-Resolution Melting Analysis market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global High-Resolution Melting AnalysisMarketwas valued at USD 259.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 339.24million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2017 to 2025.

Companies:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffman-La Roche Qiagen N.V.

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Biomérieux SA

Meridian Bioscience

Novacyt Group

Premier Biosoft

Azura Genomics