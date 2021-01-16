High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2029

Report Description

The XploreMR report on global high-strength RTD malt beverages market analyzes opportunities in the market and presents updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market over the forecast period, 2018–2026.

This report, provides forecast and analysis of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. It provides historical data of 2017 along with estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (liters). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on high-strength RTD malt beverages for global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for high-strength RTD malt beverages products. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategy overview. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by nature, flavor, packaging, distribution channel and region.

The report includes high-strength RTD malt beverages market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented on the basis of nature, flavor, packaging, distribution channel and region. On the basis of nature, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into, natural and conventional. Clean label trend across the globe has contributed towards the increasing market growth rate of natural segment in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. On the basis of flavour, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into grapefruit, lime, orange, cherry, cola, strawberry, apple, peach, mixed flavor and others.

Women across the globe are highly demanding for new flavors in the high-strength RTD malt beverages category which is pushing the revenue generation in the high-strength RTD malt beverages market in the near future. On the basis of packaging, cans segment is expected to account for high revenue share in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market during the forecast period. On-the-go trend has been influencing the global high-strength RTD malt beverages positively, thus, contributing towards the overall market growth. On the basis of distribution channel, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into, hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores discount stores, independent drink stores, and specialty retail stores.

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the High-strength RTD malt beverages market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the high-strength RTD malt beverages space.

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Nature Natural Conventional

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Flavor Grapefruit Lime Orange Cherry Cola Strawberry Apple Peach Mixed Flavour Others

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Packaging Cans Bottles

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Independent Drink Stores Specialty Retail Stores

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific

The global high-strength RTD malt beverages report begins with estimating the market in the base year in terms of retail sales and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of high-strength RTD malt beverages, overall consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe has been taken into consideration. Furthermore, XploreMR estimated volume data on consumption of flavored malt beverages for several countries by understanding the per-capita consumption for flavored malt beverages. XploreMR then determined the volume consumption of high-strength RTD malt beverages across various regions including North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Various factors such as production, per capita consumption of alcoholic beverages, per capita spending on alcoholic beverages have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of high-strength RTD malt beverages in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for high-strength RTD malt beverages was considered to estimate the market size for top countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. To develop the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market forecast, XploreMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market, XploreMR has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. In the final section of the report on the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global high-strength RTD malt beverages manufacturers.

