Highway Driving Assist Market Revenue & Research Forecast to 2027 | Citroen UK, Continental, Magna International, Mando, Robert Bosch, Toyota Motor Corp, Valeo

The highway driving assist systems enable the driver for partially automated driving on the highway while the system controls the acceleration, braking, and steering in the vehicle. The system also controls lane-keeping and safe distance management. The increasing popularity of automated driving and innovative ADAS features is contributing to the expanding growth of the highway driving assist market. Major market players are seen to focus on innovations and product launches during the forecast period.

Leading Highway Driving Assist Market Players: Citroen UK Limited, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Mando Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., Visteon Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The highway driving assist market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advancements in ADAS and automated driving technologies coupled with advantages such as increased road safety. However, data security concerns may hamper the growth of the highway driving assist market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, advancements in Lidar technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the market players in the coming years.

The “Global Highway Driving Assist Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of highway driving assist market with detailed market segmentation by component, function, car type and geography. The global highway driving assist market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading highway driving assist market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global highway driving assist market is segmented on the basis of component, function, and car type. Based on component, the market is segmented as camera, radar, navigation, ultrasonic sensor, operational data, and software module. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Collision Avoidance Assist (CAA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Lane Change Assist. The market on the basis of the car type is classified as mid segment and luxury segment.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global highway driving assist market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The highway driving assist market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting highway driving assist market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the highway driving assist market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the highway driving assist market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from highway driving assist market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for highway driving assist in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the highway driving assist market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Highway Driving Assist Market Landscape Highway Driving Assist Market – Key Market Dynamics Highway Driving Assist Market – Global Market Analysis Highway Driving Assist Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Component Highway Driving Assist Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Function Highway Driving Assist Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Car Type Highway Driving Assist Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Highway Driving Assist Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

