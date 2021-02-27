Highway Driving Assist Market 2020-2027 Review : Big, Bright and Booming || Leading Players –Robert Bosch GmbH; Delphi Technologies; Valeo; DENSO CORPORATION; WABCO; Magna International Inc.;

The Global Highway Driving Assist Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Highway Driving Assist Market. The report suggests that the main contributing factors of Highway Driving Assist market are increasing sales strategies, revenue generation, valuable growth anticipation, and cost structure study. It also serves the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation and geographic regions of the market. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The research work, market insights and analysis is carried out thoroughly in this report that bring marketplace clearly into the center of attention.

Global highway driving assist market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising volume of road crashes and human errors causing fatal injuries to vehicles, driver and passenger.

The key players examine the Highway Driving Assist market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Highway Driving Assist expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Highway Driving Assist strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Highway Driving Assist market are:

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Delphi Technologies; Valeo; DENSO CORPORATION; WABCO; Magna International Inc.; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.; Aptiv; Veoneer Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; AB Volvo; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Tesla among others.

Market Definition: Global Highway Driving Assist Market

Highway driving assist is a specialized application/technology of advanced driver assistance system focused on keeping the vehicle, driver and passengers intact along with promoting the safety on the highways. This technology involves keeping the vehicle at a consistent pace which helps them in keeping a systematic gap between the objects around it. It involves utilization of various sensors, cameras, radar and other hardware components prevalent in autonomous driving. It is essentially an extension of autonomous driving.

Segmentation: Global Highway Driving Assist Market

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles(PV) Type Hatchback Cars Sedans Multi-Purpose Vehicles Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Class Mid Segment Luxury Segment



Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Components

Camera

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor

Software Module

Navigation

By Autonomous Level

Level 2

Level 3 & Above

By Function

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Centering Assist

Collision Avoidance Assist

By Components Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Highway Driving Assist Market:

In August 2019, Continental AG announced that they had developed a new method for smooth transition of control of the vehicle from autonomous to manual and vice versa. This method involves utilization of cameras and sensors wherein the driver inside the vehicle along with the conditions outside the vehicle is monitored before the transition can take place. The data collected through sensors and cameras is analysed real-time before any transitionary steps are established

In June 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they had developed “Dual-Cam” two lens camera having its application in commercial trucks in combination with the company’s advanced driver assistance technology. The camera is a part of “S-Cam4” automotive cameras will help meet the regulatory requirements while providing high functionalities such as “Traffic Sign Recognition”, “Lane Keeping Assist” as well as “Centering” and “Object” detection which can be used for implementing automatic emergency braking

Highway Driving Assist Market: Drivers

Rising concerns and focus regarding promoting safety on roads; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Utilization of this technology helps in attaining higher amount of fuel saving acts as a market driver

Various innovations and advancements of technologies associated with ADAS and automated driving will also boost the growth of the market

High levels of demand for advanced driver assistance technologies and solution is another factor uplifting the market growth

Highway Driving Assist Market : Restraints

Concerns regarding the data privacy and increasing prevalence of cyber-security threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Unavailability of infrastructure regarding the implementation and utilization of advanced communication technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Strategic Key Insights Of The Highway Driving Assist Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Highway Driving Assist Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Highway Driving Assist Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Highway Driving Assist Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Highway Driving Assist industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Highway Driving Assist Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.• The 360-degree Highway Driving Assist overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

Other important Highway Driving Assist Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Highway Driving Assist Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Highway Driving Assist Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

