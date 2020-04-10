Himalayan Salt Market Rising Trend 2027 top key players – Evolution Salt,  Himalayan Salt Company, Kutch Brine Chem Industries

Himalayan salt is a rock salt mined from Khewra salt mines in Pakistan. It has rosy hue due to the presence of trace minerals such as magnesium, phosphorous, vanadium, and potassium. Himalayan salts are commonly used for cooking, seasoning, and preserving foods. Himalayan pink rock salt has grown in popularity among health food advocates owing to the presence of trace minerals which are beneficial in creating electrolytic balance, increase hydration, as well as prevent goitre and iodine deficiency.

The rising popularity of himalayan salt as gourmet salt in the Western world has led to substantial consumption of himalayan salts. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of himalayan salts in supporting adrenal and thyroid functions and the presence of more than 80 trace minerals vital for regulating metabolism has generated significant levels of demand for himalayan salts across the world. Besides their culinary uses, the uses of himalayan salt in making salt inhalers, salt lamps, d?cor crystals, etc. has further propelled the demand for himalayan salts. The growing trend of spelotherapy or salt therapy to treat respiratory diseases, asthma, cough, chest congestions, and improving the lung function in people suffering from cystic fibriosis is likely to augment the demand for himalayan salts.

The “Global Himalayan Salt Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the himalayan salt market with detailed market segmentation by type, applications, distribution channel, and geography. The global himalayan salt market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading super fruit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global himalayan salt market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, distribution channel. On the basis of type, the himalayan salt market is segmented into iodized and uniodized. The himalayan salt market on the basis of applications is classified into food and beverages, salt lamps, bath salts, gourmet salts, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the global himalayan salt market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Evolution Salt Co., Himalayan Salt Company, Kutch Brine Chem Industries, Mineral Salt, Naturo Healthplus, NutroActive Industries Pvt. Ltd, Saltan Ltd., SaltArt, SaltWorks, SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO

Iodized

Uniodized

Most important Application of Himalayan Salt covered in this report are:

Food and Beverages

Salt Lamps

Bath Salts

Gourmet Salts

Others

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HIMALAYAN SALT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. HIMALAYAN SALT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. HIMALAYAN SALT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. HIMALAYAN SALT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. HIMALAYAN SALT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATIONS

9. HIMALAYAN SALT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10. HIMALAYAN SALT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. HIMALAYAN SALT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13. APPENDIX

