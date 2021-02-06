Hollow Fiber Filtration Industry 2020 Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Future Insights by 2025

The rising preference for continuous manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals are the major factors that are driving the growth of this market. The presence of stringent government regulations for ensuring drug safety is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in cell-based research are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the coming forecast period.

Based on material, the Hollow Fiber Filtration is segmented into polymeric and ceramic materials. The polymeric materials segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market. This is because polymeric hollow fiber filters are widely used in many ultrafiltration and microfiltration applications, including filtration, desalination, and biochemical reactions.

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration and ultrafiltration.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Asahi Kasei (Japan), Repligen Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Danaher Corporation (US).

