Holster Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Global Holster Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Holster Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Holster Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Holster market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Holster Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Holster Market: NcSTAR, 5.11 Tactical, Barska, Safariland, blackhawk, Bulldog Cases, Uncle Mike’s, Viridian, Tenicor, CrossBreed, ComfortTac, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, Blade-Tech, Bianchi, Galco, Hogue

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Holster Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Holster Market Segmentation By Product: Leather (plain, basketweave, or glossy), Nylon, Plastic, Other

Global Holster Market Segmentation By Application: Civil, Armed Forces, others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Holster Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Holster Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

1 Holster Market Overview

1.1 Holster Product Overview

1.2 Holster Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Leather (plain, basketweave, or glossy)

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Holster Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Holster Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Holster Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Holster Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Holster Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Holster Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Holster Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Holster Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Holster Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Holster Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Holster Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Holster Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Holster Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Holster Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Holster Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Holster Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Holster Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Holster Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Holster Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Holster Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Holster Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Holster Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Holster Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Holster as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Holster Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Holster Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Holster Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Holster Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Holster Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Holster Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Holster Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Holster Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Holster Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Holster Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Holster Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Holster Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Holster Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Holster Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Holster Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Holster Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Holster Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Holster Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Holster Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Holster Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Holster Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Holster Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Holster by Application

4.1 Holster Segment by Application

4.1.1 Civil

4.1.2 Armed Forces

4.1.3 others

4.2 Global Holster Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Holster Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Holster Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Holster Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Holster by Application

4.5.2 Europe Holster by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Holster by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Holster by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Holster by Application

5 North America Holster Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Holster Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Holster Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Holster Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Holster Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Holster Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Holster Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Holster Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Holster Business

10.1 NcSTAR

10.1.1 NcSTAR Corporation Information

10.1.2 NcSTAR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 NcSTAR Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NcSTAR Holster Products Offered

10.1.5 NcSTAR Recent Development

10.2 5.11 Tactical

10.2.1 5.11 Tactical Corporation Information

10.2.2 5.11 Tactical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 5.11 Tactical Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 5.11 Tactical Recent Development

10.3 Barska

10.3.1 Barska Corporation Information

10.3.2 Barska Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Barska Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Barska Holster Products Offered

10.3.5 Barska Recent Development

10.4 Safariland

10.4.1 Safariland Corporation Information

10.4.2 Safariland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Safariland Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Safariland Holster Products Offered

10.4.5 Safariland Recent Development

10.5 blackhawk

10.5.1 blackhawk Corporation Information

10.5.2 blackhawk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 blackhawk Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 blackhawk Holster Products Offered

10.5.5 blackhawk Recent Development

10.6 Bulldog Cases

10.6.1 Bulldog Cases Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bulldog Cases Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Bulldog Cases Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Bulldog Cases Holster Products Offered

10.6.5 Bulldog Cases Recent Development

10.7 Uncle Mike’s

10.7.1 Uncle Mike’s Corporation Information

10.7.2 Uncle Mike’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Uncle Mike’s Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Uncle Mike’s Holster Products Offered

10.7.5 Uncle Mike’s Recent Development

10.8 Viridian

10.8.1 Viridian Corporation Information

10.8.2 Viridian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Viridian Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Viridian Holster Products Offered

10.8.5 Viridian Recent Development

10.9 Tenicor

10.9.1 Tenicor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tenicor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Tenicor Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Tenicor Holster Products Offered

10.9.5 Tenicor Recent Development

10.10 CrossBreed

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Holster Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CrossBreed Holster Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CrossBreed Recent Development

10.11 ComfortTac

10.11.1 ComfortTac Corporation Information

10.11.2 ComfortTac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ComfortTac Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ComfortTac Holster Products Offered

10.11.5 ComfortTac Recent Development

10.12 Ruger

10.12.1 Ruger Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ruger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ruger Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ruger Holster Products Offered

10.12.5 Ruger Recent Development

10.13 Smith & Wesson

10.13.1 Smith & Wesson Corporation Information

10.13.2 Smith & Wesson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Smith & Wesson Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Smith & Wesson Holster Products Offered

10.13.5 Smith & Wesson Recent Development

10.14 Blade-Tech

10.14.1 Blade-Tech Corporation Information

10.14.2 Blade-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Blade-Tech Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Blade-Tech Holster Products Offered

10.14.5 Blade-Tech Recent Development

10.15 Bianchi

10.15.1 Bianchi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bianchi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Bianchi Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Bianchi Holster Products Offered

10.15.5 Bianchi Recent Development

10.16 Galco

10.16.1 Galco Corporation Information

10.16.2 Galco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Galco Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Galco Holster Products Offered

10.16.5 Galco Recent Development

10.17 Hogue

10.17.1 Hogue Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hogue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Hogue Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Hogue Holster Products Offered

10.17.5 Hogue Recent Development

11 Holster Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Holster Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Holster Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

