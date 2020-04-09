Home Automation Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

The home automation market is estimated to reach US$ 113.82 billion by 2025 from US$ 35.24 billion in 2016. Home Automation market is described as a range of on-premises or cloud-based capabilities that enable a house control its various operations such as in-door temperature, lights, entertainment units and security controls with the help of devices, such as smartphone, tablets and sensor remote controls. The concept of home automation has been in existence since long, however, lately, due to the suitable confluence of vital market, strategic, regulatory and technology trends, the home automation market is expected to witness a new phase in its growth trend.

Top Companies Mentioned:-

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Siemens AG

Legrand

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Control4 Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is that a majority of people are projected to get access to a massive count of home automation devices in almost every aspect of their lifestyle. Owing to the globe is anticipated to witness voice command technology in almost every device. Presently, the voice command technology is only present in limited devices and one of them is smart phones. Moreover, this technology is also expected to eclipse over the remote control technology. In coming years the majority would be able to witness combination of sensor products, unlike the connected sensors utilized by Febreze Home.

The market for home automation is gaining momentum in recent years attributed to higher simplicity and affordability through tablet and smartphone connectivity. However, several players in the market are operating with their proprietary technologies, as there is lack of standardization in the home automation market. It is difficult to estimate the return on investment due to numerous operating players and devices available are based on standard and proprietary technologies. Interoperability at device, application, and network is required to offer integrated solutions and to achieve economies of scale.

The global home automation market by products is fragmented into Entertainment Centers, Security & Access Control, Lighting Control, Climate Control and Outdoor Automation System. The segmentation is based upon the various home automation products to improve efficiency and security. Security & Access control in the Home Automation market have acquired the biggest share of almost one-third in 2016, followed by Climate Control, and Lighting Control. The Security & Access Control product segment is expected to acquire the largest share attributed to the rising criminal incidences as well as increasing young working population seeking to monitor elderly and children through video surveillance.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the home automation industry.

