“Home Retailing in Austria, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Austria retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Austria home industry.

The housing market in Austria has grown in line with the recovering economy and is forecast to register steady growth over the next five years. This growth is attributed to a growing economy and improving standards of living in the country. Sector sales are projected to increase from €9.9billion in 2017 to €10.9 billion by 2022.

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector.

Scope

– Austria retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022

– Home sector to register improved growth during 2017-2022 compared to 2012-2017

– Furniture & floor coverings to register fastest growth in the sector

– Category to register steady growth over the forecast period

– Rising household consumption to boost category sales in future

– Specialists continue to dominate while online to grow the fastest

– Online to register healthy growth, though share remains low

– International retailers have dominant presence in the home sector.

Companies Mentioned:

OBI

Xxxlutz

IKEA

Hornbach

Bauhaus

Kika-Leiner

Möbelix

Hagebaumarkt

Mömax

Jysk Dänisches Bettenlager

